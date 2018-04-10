Image copyright Google Image caption The boy appeared in private before Glasgow Sheriff Court

A 13-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder a man in Glasgow city centre.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly punched and stabbed Jordan Harper, 21.

It is claimed the alleged murder bid took place on 5 April on the Clyde Walkway.

The boy made no plea when he appeared in private before Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He is accused, while acting with another person, of repeatedly punching Mr Harper on the head and repeatedly stabbing him on the body to his severe injury, danger of life and attempting to murder him.

The teenager faces another charge of being in possession of a knife, and a third charge of throwing a jacket and knife into the River Clyde in an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

Sheriff Andrew Cubie granted bail and the schoolboy is expected to return to court at a later date.