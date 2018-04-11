Police divers have arrived at the site of the Nancy Glen fishing boat sinking, in preparation for an attempt to recover the bodies of two crew members.

The bodies of Duncan MacDougall, 46, and Przemek Krawczyk, 38, are believed to be trapped in the wreck.

A third crewman, John Millar, survived and was rescued by a passing vessel.

The boat, which capsized and sank in January, still lies about 450ft (137m) below the surface of Loch Fyne, near Tarbert.

A salvage team will attempt to lift the Nancy Glen.

If that is successful, divers will carry out a search.

In a statement, the Scottish government said: "This continues to be a complex task with a number of technical challenges, meaning there is no guarantee of success.

"We are in close contact with the families and are keeping them updated as the recovery progresses."