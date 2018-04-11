Image copyright Google Image caption The diver was discovered off the coast of Gourock

A diver has died after he was found unconscious off the coast of Gourock, Inverclyde.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised around 13:00 on Wednesday after the 57-year-old man was pulled from the Firth of Clyde.

He was taken to Inverclyde Royal Infirmary but pronounced dead a short time later.

Police were unable to confirm if the man was a commercial or recreational diver.

A force spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing."