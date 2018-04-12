Image copyright Google Image caption A woman died after being found injured in Craigie Place, Kilmarnock.

A man has been arrested and charged over the death of a woman in Kilmarnock.

Alexis Flynn, 42, was found seriously injured in a property in the town on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the incident at 22.20 in Craigie Place. She was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse hospital where she died a short time later.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested and charged over the incident.

He is expected to appear in Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.