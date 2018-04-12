A man has died after an incident in North Lanarkshire.

An air ambulance and police vehicles attended after reports of a man seriously injured at a house in Holytown, near Motherwell.

At least eight police cars and air ambulance attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene in Spruce Way.

Police are treating the death as suspicious, and a post mortem examination will take place.

A spokesperson from the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 10.26 to attend an incident at Spruce Way, Holytown.

"We dispatched an ambulance, a paramedic response unit, an advanced paramedic and an air ambulance to the scene."

The road is still sealed off by police as officers try to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death.