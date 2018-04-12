Image copyright Facebook Image caption Sharon Greenop died in 2016

Police officers called to the home of a woman allegedly murdered by her sister and daughter did not want to "disturb" her, a court has heard.

A neighbour of Sharon Greenop's had told police he feared she was dead because of a stench in his own home.

Officers visited the house Sharon, 46, shared with her sister and daughter in in Troon. But they left without seeing her after being told she was ill.

Lynette Greenop, 40, and 20-year-old Shayla Greenop deny murder.

It is claimed 46-year-old Sharon was assaulted on various occasions between 8 September and 10 November 2016.

Neighbour Philip Martin told the High Court in Glasgow he went to police with his concerns in November 2016.

He later spoke to officers who said they had not seen Sharon Greenop because they had been told she was ill in bed.

Mr Martin told the court: "I told them I did not think it was good enough."

Police cordon

He later discovered a police cordon in the area on the day Sharon's body was found.

Mr Martin said he last saw Sharon in late June 2016. He later went on holiday and, on his return, spoke to Lynnette Greenop.

He said he asked how Sharon was as he had not seen her for some time.

Mr Martin said: "Lynnette said, 'She is not that good. I don't know what is going on with her. She has taken to her bed'."

The court earlier heard Sharon was disabled following an accident and needed to be cared for.

Mr Martin said it was in October 2016 that he noticed a pungent smell in one of his bedrooms which eventually went through his home.

Prosecutor Ashley Edwards QC asked: "Once the smell started to appear in the rest of the house, did you become more concerned?"

The witness: "Yes. My concern was Sharon was actually dead."

On 10 November, he told his wife: "That's it, I am going to the police."

'Unaware of smell'

Mr Martin said he later met officers near his home and asked if they had visited Sharon.

Mr Martin said: "They said they did not want to disturb her if she was not well.

"I told them I did not think it was good enough. I told them about the smell - and they seemed to be unaware of that.

"I asked them to go back. As far as I am aware, that is what they did."

The murder charge alleges Sharon was repeatedly struck with "object or objects" and had her neck compressed.

It is said injuries were also inflicted "by means unknown" and that there was a failure to obtain medical help.

Sharon is stated to have been so severely hurt that she died.

The two accused, who both live in Ayr, deny all charges.

The trial, before Lady Carmichael, continues.