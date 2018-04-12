Image copyright Thomas Nugent Image caption Gourock fire station is no longer under threat of closure.

An under-threat Inverclyde fire station will not be closed, officials have revealed.

The closure of Gourock fire station had been considered in Scottish Fire and Rescue (SFRS) consultation proposals.

Senior fire officer Graeme Binning announced that the station would now stay open, and confirmed that a new fire engine would arrive in 2019.

He said: "We are in a strong position and there are no plans to close stations or reduce crew levels."

The announcement was made at Inverclyde Council committee meeting on Thursday.

The station's second fire engine is due to be replaced and staff of 18 firefighters will be retained.

The Local Police and Fire Scrutiny Sub-Committee also heard that 108 new firefighters will be starting in the wider area soon, with many deployed to Inverclyde.

Mr Binning said: "I'm sitting here a very happy man with the future of how things are looking with our resilience."

Councillors received a report report detailing improvements in key areas the SFRS is monitoring.

Accidental building fires, fire injuries and deaths, deliberate fires and unwanted fire alarm signals have all reduced, officers reported.

Councillor Jim Clocherty said: "I think anyone from Gourock would welcome the statement today - and we should give people of Gourock that reassurance."