A second teenager has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder a man in Glasgow.

The 13-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly stabbed and punched 21-year-old Jordan Harper.

It is claimed the alleged murder bid took place on 5 April at Clyde Walkway in Glasgow city centre.

The boy made no plea when he appeared in private at the city's sheriff court and is expected to appear again with his 13-year-old co-accused.

The first teenager arrested also faces charges of being in possession of a knife, and throwing a jacket and knife into the River Clyde in an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.