Two men arrested in connection with Castlemilk car attack
Two men have been arrested in connection with an alleged incident in which a group of teenagers were struck by a car in Glasgow.
The incident happened on Stravanan Road, Castlemilk on 24 March.
Five children, aged between 12 and 14, were standing on a pavement when they were hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra.
A 21-year-old man who was crossing the road in front of the children was also injured.
One of the children, a 14-year-old girl, suffered a broken neck.
Police Scotland said detectives have arrested two men, aged 20 and 21, and inquiries are ongoing.
Meanwhile, a pre-planned operation in Glasgow and Lanarkshire led to the recovery of drugs with a street value of £11,000.
Two men, both aged 19, and a 20-year-old woman, were arrested and charged for allegedly being in possession of amphetamine, cocaine and cannabis.
A quantity of cash was also seized.
They will now be subject of reports to the procurator fiscal.