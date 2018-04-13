Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Stravanan Road, Castlemilk on 24 March

Two men have been arrested in connection with an alleged incident in which a group of teenagers were struck by a car in Glasgow.

The incident happened on Stravanan Road, Castlemilk on 24 March.

Five children, aged between 12 and 14, were standing on a pavement when they were hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra.

A 21-year-old man who was crossing the road in front of the children was also injured.

One of the children, a 14-year-old girl, suffered a broken neck.

Police Scotland said detectives have arrested two men, aged 20 and 21, and inquiries are ongoing.

Meanwhile, a pre-planned operation in Glasgow and Lanarkshire led to the recovery of drugs with a street value of £11,000.

Two men, both aged 19, and a 20-year-old woman, were arrested and charged for allegedly being in possession of amphetamine, cocaine and cannabis.

A quantity of cash was also seized.

They will now be subject of reports to the procurator fiscal.