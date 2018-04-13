Image copyright PA

Two bodies have been recovered from the fishing boat Nancy Glen almost three months after it sank.

A major search was launched after the vessel went down in Loch Fyne, near Tarbert, on 18 January.

Duncan MacDougall, 46, and Przemek Krawczyk, 38, who lived in the village, have been missing since the boat was lost

The alarm was raised by a third fisherman who was pulled from the water by the crew of a passing boat.

A specialist lifting barge brought the vessel and the bodies, which have yet to be formally identified, to the surface on Thursday.

A Crown Office spokesman said: "The wreck has been lifted and the bodies of two people have now been recovered.

"The Crown's Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit (SFIU) is directing the investigation to establish the cause of death and to formally identify the deceased.

"We are working with Police Scotland and Forensic Pathologists to expedite this process and provide families with information as quickly as possible."

A major search was launched by police and coastguard teams after the boat sank in January but no trace was found of the missing men.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) previously conducted a seabed survey of the ship which was said to be lying at a depth of more than 459ft (140 metres).

The MAIB said it could not raise the boat but the Scottish Government stepped in to work with salvage specialists and the families of the crewmen to support efforts to retrieve the bodies.