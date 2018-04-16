Glasgow & West Scotland

Man electrocuted at Stevenston railway station in Ayrshire

  • 16 April 2018
A man has "life-changing" injuries after being electrocuted at a railway station in Ayrshire.

British Transport Police said the 19-year-old came into contact with overhead power lines close to Stevenston station at about 07:00 on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital and remains in a serious condition.

A spokesman said the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

