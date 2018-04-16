Image copyright Facebook Image caption Sharon Greenop died in 2016

A carer has told a murder trial a client "almost seemed frightened" of her sister.

A jury at the High Court in Glasgow heard things "changed very much" when Sharon Greenop's sister Lynnette moved into her Troon home in 2013.

Ms Greenop's decomposed body was discovered in November 2016.

The carer said there was "a fear factor" and she wouldn't have answered Lynette Greenop back but reported the behaviour to her managers.

Louise Dickie, a deputy manager of a care company, told the court serious concerns had been raised about the care of Sharon Greenop.

Sharon's sister Lynette was told - following a meeting between the care company and social work - that she was not allowed to be in her sister's house when carers were there and she was not allowed to stay overnight as it would affect housing benefit.

The court heard from Jacqueline King, one of the carers looking after Sharon, who was disabled following an accident in 2009.

Sharon initially stayed at the house with her daughter Shayla before Lynnette moved in.

Asked whether things then changed, Miss King said: "It was very much Shayla and Lynnette against Sharon."

Prosecutor Ashley Edwards QC then put to the witness: "They would side with each other against Sharon?"

Miss King replied: "Yes."

Miss Edwards asked: "What would happen at meal times?"

She replied: "Shayla and Lynnette would have a Chinese and Sharon would be sitting waiting for us to come in."

'Filthy house'

The advocate depute went on to ask if there an issue about furniture in the house.

Miss King said: "The table that Sharon used to do jigsaws on was thrown out. She was upset.

"She felt her life was getting taken over and she had no say."

Miss Edwards: "Sharon spoke to you about the table being thrown out?"

The witness replied: "Sharon felt that was her only enjoyment and she did not want it taken away."

When asked about the "fear factor" she described, Miss King said: "Yes...the way her attitude was. It was just the fact that you were going into someone's house and hearing shouting, swearing and general carry on."

The former carer also recalled "abusive slogans" on the walls and the house being "filthy".

Miss Edwards confirmed she reported what was happening in the house to her manager.

The care company stopped providing Sharon's care at the end of 2013.

It is claimed 46-year-old Sharon was assaulted on various occasions between 8 September and 10 November 2016.

The charges state that injuries were inflicted "by means unknown" and that there was a failure to obtain medical help.

Prosecutors allege that Sharon was so severely hurt that she died.

Lynnette Greenop, 40, and her 20-year-old niece Shayla Greenop from Ayr, deny murder.

The trial, before Lady Carmichael, continues.