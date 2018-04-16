Image copyright Google Image caption The children were treated at Crosshouse Hospital

A teenage boy has admitted supplying ecstasy which caused six children to need hospital treatment.

The 17-year-old - who cannot be named - gave the class A drug to two 13-year-old girls who shared the tablets with four of their friends, also 13.

The accused met the girls at a retail park in Irvine and sold them the tablets which had an owl logo similar to the Trip Advisor brand.

The three girls and three boys took the tablets at one of the friends' houses.

Kirsty Urquhart, prosecuting, said: "The witness' mother quickly became aware that the group were under the influence of some substance and cleared the house and took her daughter to hospital.

"She also contacted as many of the other parents as she could in order that they too could be taken to hospital.

"Five children were thereafter taken to hospital and police located a sixth child to ensure her welfare and she was also brought to Crosshouse Hospital for treatment."

Image caption The drugs were sold to two children at Rivergate retail park

One of the children told officers the tablets were called "Trip Advisors", Kilmarnock Sheriff Court heard.

Police interviewed the youngsters who all confirmed they had taken ecstasy in tablet form, Miss Urquhart added.

'It was me'

All the children had elevated blood pressure and heart rate consistent with having taken ecstasy and were kept in overnight for observations before being discharged with following day.

The accused youth, of Irvine, admitted supplying ecstasy to two of the girls at Rivergate retail park in Irvine on 24 February.

When police traced the boy he admitted selling the pills to the children.

He later gave a "no comment" interview before entering a fast-tracked guilty plea.

Simon Brown, defending, said the boy, who had only one prior fixed penalty conviction, and had given his intention to plead guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Sentence was deferred for background reports.