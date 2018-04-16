Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Carol Rennie disappeared almost a week ago from an address in Troon

A body has been found in the search for a missing woman from Troon.

Police were called after reports of a body being found in the water near the shore in Campbeltown at about 12:30 on Monday.

Detectives believe it to be that of missing 48-year-old Carol Rennie, who was last seen at a property in Welbeck Crescent, Troon, on Tuesday 10 April.

Formal identification is yet to take place but her relatives have been informed.

A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.