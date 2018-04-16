Image caption Mr Hayat's body was found at a flat in Castlemilk

A woman has appeared in court charged with murdering a man with a hammer and knife at a flat in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow.

Shahida Abid, 33, allegedly killed Haider Hayat, who was 49, at a house at Raithburn Road on 3 April.

Ms Abid made no plea when she appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

She was remanded in custody by Sheriff Barry Divers and is expected to appear again next week for a full committal hearing.

Papers from the court allege that the 33-year-old, acting with others, repeatedly struck Mr Hayat on the head and body with a hammer and repeatedly struck him on the neck and body with a knife, and murdered him.

She is also accused of delaying contacting the police and putting bloodstained clothing in a washing machine and trying to clean it.

It is also alleged that she tried to defeat the ends of justice by telling others to give the police a false account.

Earlier this month Muhammed Rauf, 41, appeared in court charged with murdering Mr Hayat.

Police said eight children, including a baby, and two women were in the property when officers arrived at the scene of Mr Hayat's death.

They were all taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after the incident and later released.