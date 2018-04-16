Image caption Seven people were hit by a car on Stranavan Road in Castlemilk

Two men have appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a man and six children.

Gerald Gavan, 21, and 19-year-old Gary Owen allegedly drove at speed towards 21-year-old William Dearie.

The pair are also charged with driving into three 14-year-old girls, a 12 and a 13-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old boy.

The charges relate to an incident that took place on 24 March at Stravanan Road, Castlemilk.

Mr Gavan and Mr Owen appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court where they made no plea.

'Danger of life'

The charge claims the pair drove a car towards Mr Dearie and the six children and caused them to be hit by the vehicle, throwing them into the air and onto the ground.

It is further alleged they reversed the car over the legs of one of the 14-year-old girls her to her severe injury and danger of life.

The pair are accused of the attempted murder of all seven victims.

Gavan, from East Kilbride and Owen, from Blantyre, also face a second charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice by setting fire to the car used in the incident.

Sheriff Barry Divers remanded both men in custody and they will return next week for a full committal hearing.