Man injured in serious incident in Maryhill
- 17 April 2018
A 29-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident in Glasgow.
Police were called to Bilsland Drive in Maryhill just before 22:30 on Monday.
The injured man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
Police said their inquiries were at an early stage. Bilsland Drive and Maryhill Road remain cordoned off.