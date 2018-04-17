Glasgow & West Scotland

Man injured in serious incident in Maryhill

  • 17 April 2018

A 29-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident in Glasgow.

Police were called to Bilsland Drive in Maryhill just before 22:30 on Monday.

The injured man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Police said their inquiries were at an early stage. Bilsland Drive and Maryhill Road remain cordoned off.

