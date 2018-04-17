Image copyright Colin McNair

Part of the main passenger terminal at Glasgow Airport was evacuated earlier after a small fire broke out in a kitchen area.

The fire service was alerted at about 14:50 and sent three appliances and an aerial unit to the scene.

A spokesman for the airport said smoke had been spotted coming from a dishwasher.

The fire alarm in the main terminal was activated and passengers evacuated from the immediate area.

The emergency services have now been stood down and the airport fully reopened.