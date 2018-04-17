Main terminal of Glasgow Airport evacuated after kitchen fire
Part of the main passenger terminal at Glasgow Airport was evacuated earlier after a small fire broke out in a kitchen area.
The fire service was alerted at about 14:50 and sent three appliances and an aerial unit to the scene.
A spokesman for the airport said smoke had been spotted coming from a dishwasher.
The fire alarm in the main terminal was activated and passengers evacuated from the immediate area.
The emergency services have now been stood down and the airport fully reopened.