Main terminal of Glasgow Airport evacuated after kitchen fire

  • 17 April 2018
Passengers at Glasgow Airport Image copyright Colin McNair

Part of the main passenger terminal at Glasgow Airport was evacuated earlier after a small fire broke out in a kitchen area.

The fire service was alerted at about 14:50 and sent three appliances and an aerial unit to the scene.

A spokesman for the airport said smoke had been spotted coming from a dishwasher.

The fire alarm in the main terminal was activated and passengers evacuated from the immediate area.

The emergency services have now been stood down and the airport fully reopened.

Image copyright Colin McNair

