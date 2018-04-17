Image copyright Facebook Image caption Sharon Greenop died in 2016

A daughter charged with killing her mother once told her she wished she was dead, a court has been told.

Shayla Greenop was said to have made the remark and was overheard by a carer who looked after Sharon Greenop.

The High Court in Glasgow was told there was writing on the wall of their home which stated: "I hate my mum".

Lynette Greenop, 40, and 20-year-old Shayla deny murdering Sharon, 46, at the home they shared in Troon, South Ayrshire.

It is claimed Sharon was assaulted on various occasions between 8 September and 10 November, 2016.

Carer Phyllis Morgan told how she helped look after Sharon in 2013.

She had been registered disabled following an accident four years earlier.

'Nasty things'

Miss Morgan was asked how Shayla was at that time.

She described her as "objectionable" and claimed she said "nasty things" around her mother.

It was alleged Shayla once stated about Sharon: "I wish you were dead then we would not have to suffer all that comes with you".

Prosecutor Ashley Edwards QC asked: "Any reaction from Sharon?"

Miss Morgan: "She put her head down."

Miss Edwards: "Describe how it was said by Shayla?"

The witness: "Vindictively."

'Untidy house'

Elizabeth Morrison - another carer who looked after Sharon - also gave evidence.

She recalled the house being "untidy" with carpets pulled up and abusive messages about Sharon written on the walls.

The murder charge alleges Sharon was repeatedly struck with "object or objects" and had her neck compressed.

It is said injuries were also inflicted "by means unknown" and that there was a failure to obtain medical help.

Sharon is stated to have been so severely hurt that she died.

The two accused - who both live in Ayr, South Ayrshire - deny all charges.

The trial, before Lady Carmichael, continues.