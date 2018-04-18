Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption British Transport Police say the passenger was assaulted and verbally abused

A train passenger was assaulted and verbally abused by a man who attempted to strangle him.

British Transport Police say the attack happened on a late-night train between Glasgow Queen Street and Croy.

The victim was trying to calm down a quarrel between the suspect and another passenger when the man turned on him.

The attacker, who was unshaven and in his 50s, got off at Haymarket. The incident happened at about midnight on Friday 24 February.

The suspect was of medium build, white, and about 5ft 10in tall.

He had short white hair and had on a dark black or navy woolly hat with a white emblem on the front.

He was wearing a beige overcoat, jeans and brown shoes.