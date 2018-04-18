Image copyright Police Scotland/ Google Image caption Mr Higgins was last seen at his home in Auctioneers Way, Lanark, on 25 March

A body found in Lanark is believed to be that of a man reported missing from his home in the town last month.

William Higgins, 49, was last seen in Auctioneers Way, Lanark, on Sunday 25 March.

Police were called to a report of a body being found in Cartland Crags woodland on Tuesday evening.

Formal identification has still to take place but Mr Higgins' family have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious.