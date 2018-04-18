Image caption The High Court in Glasgow heard evidence from the two victims

A former university lecturer has been convicted of raping two women he met on a dating website.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Philip Donegan, 50, from Knightswood, also stalked one of the women.

He bombarded the 33-year-old with texts and calls and threatened to send an indecent photograph of her to her boss.

Prosecutor Sheena Fraser said: "Mr Donegan is a man who does not listen when he is told no." He will be sentenced next month.

The court heard the 50-year-old, who was formerly a lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army, raped the 33-year-old in her Paisley home in October 2016 and a 30-year-old woman at his home in Glasgow in July 2017.

The 30-year-old woman said in evidence that she went to the police after becoming distressed watching the attempted rape scene in Braveheart on DVD.

She told the jury: "I was so upset I phoned my former husband and said: 'I've been raped.'" She then contacted the police.

'Complete meltdown'

She told prosecutor Ms Fraser that initially the sex between them was consensual, but then it was painful and she asked him to stop.

Ms Fraser asked the woman: "Did you make clear you wanted him to stop," and she replied: "Absolutely."

Donegan, a former tax lecturer at Strathclyde University, stalked his other victim between 13 October and 6 November 2016, after she told him never to contact her again.

On one occasion a bag with a card from him and a lip balm the woman had dropped in a supermarket was placed on her front door while she was at home.

The woman said: "I was so upset that I went into a complete meltdown."

Ms Fraser told the jury: "In both cases after the rapes the accused acted as if nothing was wrong, but afterwards apologised to the women."

In evidence, Donegan claimed that sex with both women was consensual.

He said that the threat to send an indecent photograph of the 33-year-old to her boss was "a joke".

Ms Fraser told the court that Donegan has two previous convictions at sheriff court level.

His defence counsel Joe Barr will give his plea in mitigation ahead of sentencing.

This was the second time Donegan has appeared at the High Court accused of rape.

In June 2016, at the High Court in Paisley, he was cleared of raping a mother-of-three he met on a dating site. That jury returned a not proven verdict.