Maryhill shooting victim Kenny Reilly dies in hospital

  • 18 April 2018
Police at the scene

A man who was shot in the head by a masked gunman at a set of traffic lights in the Maryhill area of Glasgow has died.

Kenny Reilly, 29, was the passenger in a silver BMW which was being driven by a woman.

Mr Reilly, from Ruchill, was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary where he died on Wednesday.

The targeted shooting happened on Bilsland Drive at about 22:20 on Monday.

It is understood the gunman, who was wearing a black balaclava, got out of a dark vehicle and fired a number of shots before fleeing the scene.

Police said a black people carrier was found later burnt out at Craigieburn Gardens, Maryhill.

Detectives believe the shooting is connected to a local feud.

Det Supt Kenny Graham said: "Whoever is responsible for this shooting clearly has no regard for the safety of those living in this busy residential area, and they must be caught."

