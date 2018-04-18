Image caption Mr Hayat's body was found at a flat in Castlemilk

A second woman has appeared in court charged with murdering a man at a flat in Glasgow.

Saima Hayat, 33, allegedly killed Haider Hayat, 49, at a property on Raithburn Road, Castlemilk on 3 April.

Ms Hayat, who is also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice, made no plea when she appeared before Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Shahida Abid, 33, and Muhammed Rauf, 41, have previously appeared in court charged with murdering Mr Hayat.

Police said eight children, including a baby, and two women were in the property when officers arrived at the scene of Mr Hayat's death.

They were all taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after the incident and later released.