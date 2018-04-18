Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in Scotmid on Old Edinburgh Road, Uddingston

A man was treated in hospital after he was allegedly attacked with liquid in a South Lanarkshire shop.

The incident happened in Scotmid on Old Edinburgh Road, Uddingston at about 20:00 on Tuesday.

A 38-year-old victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with a facial injury before being released.

Police declined to comment on the liquid but confirmed a 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault.

The suspect is expected to appear before Airdrie Sheriff Court on Thursday.