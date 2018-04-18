Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Alexander Place

An investigation has begun following the death of a woman in East Dunbartonshire.

The 32-year-old is understood to have been found with stab wounds after emergency services were called to a house in Kirkintilloch at about 15:40.

The area around the house in Alexander Place has been cordoned off while forensic officers examine the scene.

Police said inquiries were at an early stage and they were initially treating the death as unexplained.

A post-mortem examination is to take place to find the cause of death and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.