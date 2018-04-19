These are external links and will open in a new window
One of the biggest celebrations of contemporary art in the UK will open in Glasgow on Friday, 20 April.
GI - the Glasgow International festival of art - is the biggest to date, featuring the work of 268 artists in 78 venues.
The venues include conventional art spaces and more unusual locations including a charity shop and a disused gas purifier shed.
The Scottish government has announced that this will be the second Glasgow festival to be eligible for their Expo fund which allows artists to develop events and partnerships beyond their 18-day event.