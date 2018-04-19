Glasgow & West Scotland

Glasgow International festival of art to open

  • 19 April 2018
John Russell's work at Cellular Worlds at the GoMA is featured Image copyright Alan Dimmick
Image caption John Russell's work Cellular Worlds at the GoMA is featured

One of the biggest celebrations of contemporary art in the UK will open in Glasgow on Friday, 20 April.

GI - the Glasgow International festival of art - is the biggest to date, featuring the work of 268 artists in 78 venues.

Mark Leckey's piece Nobodaddy at the Tramway Image copyright Keith Hunter
Image caption Mark Leckey's piece Nobodaddy at the Tramway

The venues include conventional art spaces and more unusual locations including a charity shop and a disused gas purifier shed.

The Scottish government has announced that this will be the second Glasgow festival to be eligible for their Expo fund which allows artists to develop events and partnerships beyond their 18-day event.

Lubaina Himid's Breaking in, Breaking out, Breaking up, Breaking down at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum Image copyright Keith Hunter
Image caption Lubaina Himid's Breaking in, Breaking out, Breaking up, Breaking down at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum
Mick Peter's The Regenerators at Dalmarnock Gas Purifier Shed is one of the most prominent features at this year's festival Image copyright Keith Hunter
Image caption Mick Peter's The Regenerators at Dalmarnock Gas Purifier Shed is one of the most prominent features at this year's festival
Nicolas Party's Head stands out at The Modern Institute Image copyright Patrick Jameson
Image caption Nicolas Party's Head stands out at The Modern Institute
Torsten Lauschmann's War of the Corners at the Reid Gallery Image copyright McAteer
Image caption Torsten Lauschmann's War of the Corners at the Reid Gallery

All images are copyrighted.

Related Topics

Around the BBC

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites