Image caption The area around a flat near Braehead shopping centre was sealed off after a shooting

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in charged in connection with two firearms incidents that took place on the same evening last year.

In the first, shots were fired at a Kia Picanto car in Langmuirhead Road, Lenzie, near Glasgow, at about 20:45 on Thursday 23 November.

Later, at about 23:50, a firearm was discharged at the window of a flat in Kenley Road, near Braehead shopping centre in Renfrewshire.

No-one was injured in either incident.

The arrested man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.