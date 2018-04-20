Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked on the canal path near Rotherwood Avenue

A woman has been sexually assaulted in a daylight attack near the Forth and Clyde Canal in Glasgow.

The 25-year-old was walking from Westerton train station, along the canal path at Rotherwood Avenue in Knightswood.

She was sexually assaulted by a man who jumped out from behind some bushes, but managed to get away uninjured.

The incident happened at midday on Thursday and police described the attack as "terrifying".

The man is described as wearing all dark clothing and had a local accent.

'Extremely shaken'

Det Sgt Stephen McGrath said: "Although she got away uninjured, this was a terrifying attack which has left the young woman extremely shaken.

"We are appealing to anyone who uses this canal path and may have information that can help us in our enquiries to come forward and contact us.

"It is used widely by dog walkers, cyclists, runners and pedestrians. We would ask you to think back, have you seen anyone acting suspiciously in this area, either on Thursday 19 April or in the weeks leading up to it? We urge you to let us know."