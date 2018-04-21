Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Turnbull Street, near the junction with Steel Street

A man has been stabbed following a confrontation between two groups of men in Glasgow.

The 21-year-old man had been walking with four male friends along the footpath on Turnbull Street, near the junction with Steel Street, at about 16:15 on Friday.

The group was approached by three Asian men and an altercation took place which resulted in the victim being stabbed.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but was later released.

Det Con Sean McLoughlin, of Shettleston CID, said: "The victim and his friends had been making their way to a demo at Glasgow Green and the area would have been busy with other people attending the event at the time of the attack.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything at all suspicious to please get in touch."