Glasgow & West Scotland

Ambulance involved in fatal crash near Lochgair

  • 21 April 2018

An ambulance has been involved in a fatal crash on the A83 in Argyll.

The collision, which also involved a motorbike, happened near Lochgair at about 14:30.

Police Scotland closed the road between A816 Lochgilphead and A819 Inverary and put a diversion has been put in place.

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that the ambulance was returning to its base at the time and there were no patients on board.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites