An ambulance has been involved in a fatal crash on the A83 in Argyll.

The collision, which also involved a motorbike, happened near Lochgair at about 14:30.

Police Scotland closed the road between A816 Lochgilphead and A819 Inverary and put a diversion has been put in place.

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that the ambulance was returning to its base at the time and there were no patients on board.