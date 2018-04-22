A man who died after his motorbike was in collision with an ambulance was riding as part of a group, police have said.

The 61-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash which happened on the A83, near Lochgair in Argyll, at about 14:30 on Saturday.

Police are appealing for witnesses, including motorists with dashcam footage, to contact them.

The group had been travelling southbound when the crash happened.

The ambulance was returning to its base at the time and there were no patients on board.

Sgt Paul MacPherson, of Police Scotland, said: "I would appeal to anyone who was on the A83 around the time of the crash and may have observed the motorcyclist, who had been travelling in a group, to please come forward.

"I would also ask any motorists with dashcams to get in touch as they may have footage of the incident and of the vehicles travelling on the road beforehand."