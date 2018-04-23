Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Cairngorm Crescent in Wishaw

A driver has been attacked by a knife-wielding man as he sat in his car in North Lanarkshire.

The 35-year-old victim was in Cairngorm Crescent, Wishaw, at about 01:00 on Sunday when a dark-coloured Citroen car pulled up behind him.

The passenger from the Citroen got out, pulled the victim's door open and attacked him before driving off.

The victim, who suffered an arm injury, made his way to Wishaw General Hospital where he is an stable condition.

Police said he had been dropping off friends in the street before the attack.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the area and are reviewing CCTV footage

Det Sgt John McFall said: "This has been an unprovoked attack and it's imperative we establish exactly what has happened and why this man has been attacked.

"He has suffered a serious injury to his arm when all he was doing was dropping some friends off after a night out.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may have seen or heard anything which could assist our inquiries to contact us."