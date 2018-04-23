Man accused of stabbing Jennifer Morgan to death
A man has appeared in court charged with stabbing a woman to death in East Dunbartonshire.
Hugh Baird allegedly murdered his partner, 33-year-old Jennifer Morgan, on 18 April at Alexander Place, Kirkintilloch.
It is alleged he waited outside in a car and shouted at her when she came out of her house.
Prosecutors claim he followed her and and repeatedly stabbed her with a knife.
The 39-year-old, from Maryhill, Glasgow, appeared in private at the city's sheriff court.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody. He will appear next week for a full committal hearing.