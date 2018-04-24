Man arrested over death of missing Glasgow woman
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman missing in Glasgow for more than two months.
Julie Reilly, 47, was last seen on CCTV in an Aldi store in Govan on 6 February.
On Monday, police confirmed a murder investigation had begun into her death as forensic searches took place in the Drumoyne area of the city.
Police Scotland said a 41-year-old man had been arrested and inquires will continue.
The last confirmed sighting of Ms Reilly was at 17:00 in the Aldi store on Paisley Road West.
She was reported missing on 15 February after she failed to turn up for a medical appointment and missed her grandson's first birthday.
Her mother and sister later made a public appeal for help in tracing her.
Ms Reilly had lived in the city for a number of years but her family is originally from Auchinleck in East Ayrshire.