Police probe after shots fired at house in Glasgow's east end
Detectives have launched an investigation after shots were fired at a house in the east end of Glasgow.
Police Scotland said officers were alerted at about 22:20 on Monday following reports of a firearm being discharged in Millroad Drive, Calton.
A force spokeswoman said: "No-one has been injured in the incident and inquiries are ongoing."
Earlier this month, a man was assaulted and seriously injured during an incident in the same street.