Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting happened in Millroad Drive, Calton

Detectives have launched an investigation after shots were fired at a house in the east end of Glasgow.

Police Scotland said officers were alerted at about 22:20 on Monday following reports of a firearm being discharged in Millroad Drive, Calton.

A force spokeswoman said: "No-one has been injured in the incident and inquiries are ongoing."

Earlier this month, a man was assaulted and seriously injured during an incident in the same street.