Image copyright Facebook Image caption Sharon Greenop's injuries may not have been accidental, a murder trial has heard

A woman allegedly killed by her sister and daughter may have lain dead for weeks, a murder trial has heard.

A pathologist also revealed Sharon Greenop had 19 rib fractures which may not have been accidental.

But, due to the "decomposition" of the body, it was not possible to give a certain cause of death.

Sharon's sister Lynnette Greenop, 40, and daughter Shayla Greenop, 20, are accused of murdering the 46-year-old at their home in Troon, South Ayrshire.

It is claimed she was assaulted on various occasions between 8 September and 10 November 2016.

Glasgow University pathologist Dr Gemma Kemp told how she carried out a post-mortem examination on Sharon Greenop's remains after she was found dead at her home on 10 November 2016.

Blunt force trauma

Ms Kemp recalled there being "areas of mummification" on the body.

Prosecutor Ashley Edwards QC asked the pathologist: "Did you find a number of rib fractures - 19 in total?" Ms Kemp replied: "Yes."

She believed the fractures - which had a "range of ages" - were caused by "blunt force trauma... an impact of some kind."

Ms Kemp added: "I think with the distribution and the different ages that these were caused by inflicted trauma... not accidental, a deliberate act."

Asked if this had been an assault, she replied: "Yes."

The jury at the High Court in Glasgow was told Sharon Greenop also had fractures in her neck.

Ms Kemp said there was no natural disease that would "account for death".

But the condition of Sharon Greenop's body when she was discovered meant no "definitive" cause could be made.

The murder charge alleges Sharon Greenop was repeatedly struck with an "object or objects" and had her neck compressed.

Writing on doors

It is said injuries were also inflicted "by means unknown" and that there was a failure to obtain medical help.

The court later heard of writing found on doors at the Greenop house.

One stated: "Death is a permanent solution to a temporary problem".

Another was: "Funny when you are dead, people start listening".

The jury was told of a third read: "If you don't live for something, you will die for nothing".

The two accused, who both live in Ayr, deny all charges.

The trial, before Lady Carmichael, continues.