Image copyright Traffic Scotland Image caption The broken-down HGV caused significant disruption

Morning commuters faced significant delays in Glasgow after a breakdown on the M8.

An HGV was stuck on the M8 eastbound at junction 21 Seaward Street just before the Kingston Bridge, causing tailbacks on neighbouring routes.

Some drivers reported delays of up to an hour on their journeys.

The incident also had a knock-on effect on the eastbound A737 as it merged with the M8 and also on the M77 northbound back to Newton Mearns.

The middle lane of the motorway was blocked by the lorry, which was eventually cleared just after 09:00.

Delays remained due to the build-up of traffic.