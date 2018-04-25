Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Euan Johnston died in hospital after being shot in Glasgow

A driver died from a catastrophic head injury after he was shot in his car at traffic lights, a court heard.

Taxi driver Rustam Saddiq said two shots rang out as he drove towards the junction of Shields Road and Scotland Street in Glasgow on 15 November 2016.

Mr Saddiq told the jury that seconds earlier an Audi Q5 overtook him in St Andrews Drive going at 40 to 50mph.

Anthony Ruthven, 32, and David Scott, 33, deny murdering Euan "EJ" Johnston in Kinning Park, Glasgow.

As he approached the traffic lights at Shields Road, Mr Saddiq saw the Audi Q5 stop at the lights alongside an Audi RS4 driven by Mr Johnston.

'Sounded like gunshots'

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC asked Mr Saddiq: "What happened as you approached?"

He replied: "As I slowed down behind the Audi Q5 I heard two shots and then it just sped off into Scotland Street.

"At the time I said to my friend Umar Mohammed who was in the car with me it sounded like gunshots, but I wasn't sure."

The witness told the jury he then saw the RS4 crash into metal barriers at the side of the road.

Mr Saddiq added: "I then saw someone get out the passenger door to assist the victim."

He told the court that his friend Mr Mohammed phoned the police and went over to try to help.

Mr Prentice asked Mr Saddiq if he could see any of the occupants of the Audi Q5 and he replied: "No."

Stopped at lights

Prosecutors claim Mr Ruthven and Mr Scott - while acting with others unknown - repeatedly discharged a firearm at Mr Johnston.

Mr Ruthven also faces a separate attempted murder and assault charge in connection with alleged incidents on 12 August 2016.

Under cross-examination by Donald Findlay QC, representing Ruthven, Mr Saddiq said that he never saw Mr Johnston's car before it stopped at the traffic lights and had no idea where it had come from.

The witness also said no one got out of either car.

Mr Findlay then said: "It was bang bang just as quickly as you say it?"

Mr Saddiq responded: "Yes."

He said the Audi Q5 drove off immediately.

'Slumped over steering wheel'

Earlier, paramedic David O'Hara said that he received a call at 23:47 to attend the incident following a report of gunshots.

When he arrived, police were already on the scene.

He said he went over to Mr Johnston's car and found him slumped over the steering wheel.

Mr O'Hara said: "There was another man in the passenger seat and he told me the injured man's name was Euan.

"I examined the man briefly and came to the conclusion he had suffered a catastrophic head injury."

The court heard that Mr Johnston was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead at 02:50.

The trial at the High Court in Glasgow continues.