Image caption Susan Calman will be honoured for her work in comedy and for LGBT activism

Comedian Susan Calman and broadcaster Andrew Neil are among those to be honoured with doctorates by the University of Glasgow.

The university is awarding 23 honorary degrees this summer to major figures in the arts, broadcasting, music, science, medicine and law.

Ms Calman will be honoured for her work as a comedian and for highlighting mental health issues and LGBT rights.

The awards will be presented on 13 June.

Also among those being honoured is songwriter and composer Karine Polwart, and the Reverend Dr Angus Morrison, who is being recognised for his work in modernising the Church of Scotland.

Other degrees are being awarded to Rape Crisis Scotland chief executive Sandy Brindley, Dr Lena Wilson CBE, Chief Executive of Scottish Enterprise, and Pat Cassidy of Govan Workspace for his "contribution to the social and economic regeneration of Glasgow".

Theatre director Dave Anderson is honoured for his contribution to the arts in Scotland.

Prof David Galloway, president of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons, is honoured for his contribution to training for medical students at the University of Glasgow, and Cancer Research UK chief executive Sir Harpal S Kumar, for his contribution to cancer research and cancer care.

Image copyright JEFF OVERS Image caption BBC broadcaster Andrew Neil will receive an honorary degree.

In other summer graduations at the university, the Scottish composer John Maxwell Geddes, who died in September, will be posthumously awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Music for his contribution as a "composer, educator and ambassador for our cultural life".

Physics professor Gabriela Gonzalez will be honoured for her contribution to research on gravitational waves.

The Lord Advocate, James Wolfe, will receive his honorary degree in his home town of Dumfries for his contribution to the law and public service in Scotland and beyond.

Also at the Crichton campus in Dumfries, Fiona Armstrong, the journalist, broadcaster and author, will receive an Honorary Doctor of the University.