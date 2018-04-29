Image copyright Elaine Livingstone

More than 10,000 people took to the streets of Glasgow to take part in the largest-ever Kiltwalk.

A record number of walkers took part in the event, which is expected to raise £2m for 600 Scottish charities.

They were waved off from Glasgow Green by famous faces including former rugby international Doddie Weir.

The 47-year-old has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) and some of the funds raised will go to charities set up in his name.

He said: "Looking out at a sea of Scots in kilts, ready to walk 23 miles to help others, made me incredibly proud to be Scottish.

"It was an honour to be asked to wave off this year's Glasgow Kiltwalk and I enjoyed every minute.

"Every single walker is raising money for an extremely worthwhile cause, and together, they will make an immediate difference which will be felt across the country. "

He said he was "humbled and incredibly grateful" that some walkers chose to help the Doddie Weir'5 Discretionary Trust and My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.

The Glasgow Kiltwalk walkers are expected to raise more than £1.5m. Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation has pledged to top up their funds by 40%.

It was the first of four Kiltwalks this year. Others will be held in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and St Andrews to Dundee.

Sir Tom Hunter and the Hunter Foundation has pledged to top up funds raised by 40%.