Image caption Police said the bus left the road on a bend in the sliproad and went up an embankment

Two people have been seriously injured in a bus crash in Glasgow, police say.

A number of other people are thought to have suffered minor injuries in the crash, on a sliproad to the Clydeside Expressway close to the Clyde Tunnel.

It is not clear yet whether any other vehicles were involved in the collision, which happened on the A814 sliproad, just north of the tunnel.

The crash, just after 19:00 BST, involved a single-decker First Bus vehicle, which went up an embankment.

Image caption Casualties are being treated at the scene of the crash on the A814 sliproad

Ambulance, fire and police crews are at the scene, where casualties are being treated.

The A814 sliproad is currently closed to traffic.