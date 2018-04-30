Image copyright Iain McLellan/Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption Bryan McNulty was attacked outside a chip shop

A convicted killer who knifed a man after he allegedly threatened to rape his pregnant girlfriend has been jailed for five years.

Bryan Mowat, 33, and his friend Anthony Stone, 26, attacked Bryan McNulty outside a chip shop in Glasgow's Gorbals.

The pair admitted striking Mr McNulty, 33, with a Stanley knife last November.

Stone was jailed for three and a half years at the High Court in Glasgow for his part in the attack.

It was claimed the attack happened after the victim made a string of threats to Mowat's girlfriend.

'History of bad blood'

Advocate Dale Hughes, representing Mowat, said: "Mr Mowat said the knife was on a tool belt for his work as an energy surveyor. There is a long history of bad blood between him and Mr McNulty.

"He says on this occasion Mr McNulty said 'come on, then' and Mr Mowat attacked him. It was a rush of blood to the head."

Solicitor advocate Ann Ogg, representing Stone, said: "He has a limited recollection of what happened he had taken 50 Valium and drunk two bottles of Buckfast in 24 hours.

"This incident was entirely out of character. Mr McNulty was being deliberately inflammatory that day."

Mowat was previously locked up for six years in 2005 for culpable homicide.

He stabbed a man to death following a confrontation in the city's Toryglen.