Image copyright Scottish Jewish Archives Centre

Work will start on Scotland's first Jewish Heritage Centre in May, after the project was awarded lottery funding.

It will be housed within Glasgow's Garnethill Synagogue.

The National Lottery has given £296,900 to the scheme, and that has triggered more funding from elsewhere.

Visitors will be able to learn more about those who escaped the Nazi regime, and came to Scotland to start a new life.

Refugees' Story

The money from the Heritage Lottery Fund unlocks pledged grant support from the Association of Jewish Refugees, the Wolfson Family Charitable Trust and the Federal Republic of Germany, and means the project now has £465,000 to go ahead.

The Centre will be housed in Scotland's oldest synagogue, which was opened in 1879, and will include a display on the experience of refugees and survivors from the Nazi regime who found sanctuary in Scotland.

Image copyright Scottish Jewish Archives Centre

Garnethill Hebrew Congregation helped young refugees, providing a hostel in the synagogue grounds for boys, and one nearby for girls.

The synagogue itself will also feature in the visitor experience, with tours led by volunteers.

The work will take just over a year to complete.