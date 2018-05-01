Image caption Shayla and Lynette Greenop deny the charges

A disabled woman would have died in extreme pain after a "murderous course of conduct" by her sister and daughter, a court has heard.

Sharon Greenop's body was found in November 2016 at the home the women shared in Troon, South Ayrshire.

The 46-year-old had suffered a series of injuries, including multiple rib fractures.

Lynnette Greenop, 40, and Shayla Greenop, 20, deny murder at the High Court in Glasgow.

Prosecutor Ashley Edwards QC told a jury that the pair had carried on "business as usual" before police turned up to discover the decomposing corpse.

The trial has heard Sharon Greenop may have been dead for weeks before she was found.

It is claimed she was assaulted on various occasions between 8 September and 10 November 2016.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Sharon Greenop died in 2016

Lynnette Greenop and Shayla Greenop had looked after Sharon, who was registered disabled following an accident in 2009.

Jurors were told how they had become "increasingly uncaring" towards her.

Ms Edwards said there was a "flashing red light signalling the guilt" of the two women.

She insisted the pair "acted together as a team - before, during and after" the alleged murder.

The advocate depute said Sharon Greenop's apparent suffering would "not have been borne in complete silence".

It was claimed "multiple blows" had been inflicted on the 46-year-old.

The advocate depute said: "The abuse and injuries suffered by Sharon Greenop escalated. Injuries associated with extreme pain and ultimately resulting in her death."

'Active participant'

Ms Edwards picked out certain evidence as she asked jurors to find both women guilty of murder.

This included Lynnette Greenop apparently stating: "Aye, I did it", when a former neighbour confronted her.

Ms Edwards added that prosecutors sought to prove Shayla Greenop was acting in "concert" with her aunt.

The prosecutor claimed she was an "active participant" in a "murderous course of conduct".

The murder charge alleges Sharon Greenop was repeatedly struck with object or objects and had her neck compressed.

It is said injuries were also inflicted by means unknown and that there was a failure to obtain medical help.

The two accused, who both live in Ayr, deny all charges.

The trial, before Lady Carmichael, continues.