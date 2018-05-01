Police have recovered a burnt-out car thought to have been used in a targeted shooting in the east end of Glasgow.

Shots were fired at a house in Millroad Drive, Calton, by the occupant of a stolen white Volkswagen Polo car. No-one was injured.

Police are treating the shooting, which happened on 23 April, as attempted murder.

Detectives returned to the scene a week after the incident and spoke to people and drivers in the area.

Det Insp Greig Wilkie said: "We are treating this as an attempted murder investigation and we have now recovered a white Volkswagen Polo which we suspect was driven by those responsible for the shooting."

Image caption A broken window can be seen at one house

He said the car, which had been stolen from the north of Glasgow, was found burnt out near Carmunnock Village. It is undergoing forensic examination.

He said police were continuing door-to-door inquiries and reviewing CCTV footage.

Appealing for witnesses, he said: "I am particularly keen for anyone who may have seen the car being abandoned in the Carmunnock area on Tuesday, 24 April 2018 or anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and has seen this vehicle is urged to come forward."

Earlier in April, a man was assaulted and seriously injured during an incident in the same street.