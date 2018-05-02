Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Euan Johnston died in hospital after suffering a "catastrophic" head injury

One of the men accused of shooting a man as he sat in his car at traffic lights has been cleared of murder.

Anthony Ruthven, 33, had denied shooting Euan Johnston in the head in November 2016 in Kinning Park, Glasgow.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC told the High Court in Glasgow he was withdrawing the charges "having reviewed the evidence led and the evidence still to come".

David Scott, 33, is still on trial accused of murdering Mr Johnston.

Judge Lady Stacey told Mr Ruthven: "The Crown has withdrawn the libel against you which means you are acquitted of these charges."

In addition to the murder charge, Mr Ruthven was accused of attempted murder and assault charges in connection to alleged incidents on 12 August 2016. He was also cleared of these charges which he also denied.

Learning difficulties

The trial was adjourned until Thursday when evidence will resume.

Mr Prentice said: "It will be obvious in light of my decision in relation to Mr Ruthven that this will have an impact on the case."

Defence QC Tony Graham, representing Scott, said: "Attempts will be made to take a precognition from Mr Ruthven."

Lady Stacey told the jury: "This turn of events has happened, but you shouldn't make up your minds about anything based on what has happened today. You have to listen to all the evidence."

The Crown decision to drop the charges against Mr Ruthven followed evidence on Tuesday from David Callander.

Mr Callander, 31, from Glasgow, has learning difficulties and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and cannot read or write.

'Told what to say'

It was claimed that he told police in an interview on 16 December 2016 that he was in a Glasgow flat where he heard Mr Ruthven say: "Bang, I nipped that EJ. We pulled up at the lights and I shot him.

"I was sitting in the back passenger seat and I put the window down and done him."

However, in evidence Mr Callander denied ever being in the flat.

He was asked by Mr Prentice: "Did you answer the police questions?" Mr Callander replied: "Aye, but I didn't understand them. I just agreed with them. They were telling me what to say."

The jury has heard that Mr Johnston was sitting in his Audi RS4 at red lights at the junction of Shields Road and Scotland Street at about 23:40 on 15 November 2016, when he was shot. He suffered a "catastrophic" head injury.

He died later in hospital after his life support machine was switched off.