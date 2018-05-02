Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was injured on Bruce Street, near its junction with Wallace Street

A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was struck by a truck in village of Plains, near Airdrie, in North Lanarkshire.

The accident took place on Bruce Street, near its junction with Wallace Street, at about 18:30 on Tuesday.

The girl was treated at Monklands General Hospital, then transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Her condition has been described as serious but stable.

The vehicle involved was a flatbed-style truck with a white cab which was travelling in the direction of Main Street.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

A 50-year-old man was arrested but later released pending further inquiries.

Sgt Craig McDonald said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who can help us with our inquiries."