Image copyright Lenny Warren Image caption Lord Robertson, whose grandfather was the police sergeant on the island when both ships sank, threw a wreath into the sea

Warships from Britain, America, France and Germany have gathered over the wreck of a World War One troopship to pay respect to the 700 men who died in two disasters off Islay.

More than 200 US soldiers died when the Tuscania was torpedoed by a German U-boat off Islay in February in 1918.

Eight months later, the Otranto went down after a collision in a terrible storm, with about 500 lives lost.

A ceremony was conducted on-board Royal Navy patrol boat HMS Raider.

A wreath was laid by Lord George Robertson of Port Ellen - whose grandfather was the police sergeant on the island when both ships sank.

Image copyright US National Archives Image caption Funeral of the victims of the Otranto at Kilchoman on Islay

HMS Raider was joined by warships HMS Montrose, America ship USS Ross, the French FS Andromede and the German FGS Lubeck for the service over the wreck of SS Tuscania.

The ships will provide the backdrop to WW100 Scotland National Day of Remembrance commemorative services being held on the island later.

Princess Anne will lead events to mark the centenary of the SS Tuscania and HMS Otranto being sunk.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption How the tragedy of World War One came to Islay's shores

In the final year of WW1 the tiny island had already lost 150 of its 6,000 population during the conflict on the Western Front.

But in February 1918, the carnage came to the shores of Islay, when the Tuscania was sunk by a German U-boat.

Then in October, just weeks before the end of the war, the SS Otranto went down after an error by another ship ripped a huge gash in its hull.

Image copyright US National Archives Image caption Searching in the wreckage for bodies of victims of the US troopship Otranto

The Tuscania was carrying almost 2,500 US soldiers and, while many were rescued, more than 200 died.

Islanders recovered and buried hundreds of bodies and cared for those who had survived.

Their heroism and humanity will be remembered in ceremonies to be attended by Scottish and UK government ministers, the US and German Ambassadors and American descendents of those who survived these twin tragedies.

The islanders hastily organised a mass funeral for the men who were washed up on their shore but realised there was no American flag to fly over their graves.

Image caption The US flag made by Islay locals is in the Smithsonian Institution in Washington DC

So a small group of islanders decided to make their own Stars and Stripes and stayed up into the night to finish it.

That flag was gifted to US president Woodrow Wilson who deposited it in the Smithsonian in Washington DC, where it has been carefully preserved for 100 years.

Jennifer Jones from the museum said: "It looks very beautiful and it is still a well-made flag, even though it was made very quickly."

Ms Jones said she was impressed by the care shown by islanders to the Americans who died off their coast.

"The fact that they so lovingly cared for the soldiers and cared to make sure they had the proper burial and had the proper flag shows that it was very heartfelt," she said.

"People went out of their way to respect those who had recently lost their lives."

The flag will be on display at the museum of Islay Life.