Jury retires in Troon murder trial

Image caption Shayla and Lynette Greenop deny the charges

The jury in the case of a disabled woman who was allegedly murdered by her sister and daughter in her Ayrshire home has begun considering its verdict.

Lynette Greenop and Shayla Greenop deny killing Sharon Greenop, 46, in 2016.

At the High Court in Glasgow Judge Lady Carmichael told the jury of eight women and seven men that they had heard allegations of a distressing nature during the trial.

She said they should take as much time as they needed to reach a verdict.

The judge said they should consider only the evidence they heard in court and avoid any speculation or guesswork.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Sharon Greenop died in 2016

Lynnette Greenop, 40, and Shayla Greenop, 20, are accused of repeatedly assaulting and killing Ms Greenop.

The alleged crimes happened between September and November 2016 at the home they shared in Troon.

The women, who are both from Ayr, deny the accusations.